Welcome to the WHO course
on Vaccine Safety Basics
Goal
This course aims to establish a shared understanding among professionals whose work is linked to vaccine safety issues. This may include nurses/midwives/community health workers, as well as pharmacists medical doctors and programme or technical officers.
Rationale
Professionals involved in vaccine safety come from different backgrounds. As their jobs are all interrelated and co-dependent, they need a ‘common language’ in order to ensure smooth collaboration.
The E-learning Course on Vaccine Safety Basics meets different starting points, learning needs and country contexts. It offers the learner options to work at the speed and depth he prefers, recognizing his prior knowledge. Accommodating the different mechanisms between regions and nations is a challenge to any global course. For this reason we ask you from time to time to shift your focus to your own local context and look how vaccine pharmacovigilance system works in your country.